The Grand Tour Team Snapped Filming In Zadar, Croatia

Filming for the second season of The Grand Tour is underway and on May 9, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May took to the foreshore of Zadar, Croatia.
While sitting beside the sea, the trio could be seen alongside an Ariel Nomad and a bright blue Audi TT RS but curiously, there was no third car in sight, leaving James May to face the crowds with a cup of coffee in hand.
Little is known about The Grand Tour season 2 but we know that just like the first season, it will feature 12 episodes and will inevitably feature all the supercar reviews, road trips and adventures we’ve become familiar with.
Amazon has yet to announce a release date for the show but not too long ago, Richard Hammond tweeted that it would start on November 19. However, he deleted the tweet soon after.
Are you excited for the second season? Or are you already tired of The Grand Tour?