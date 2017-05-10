The Hitman's Bodyguard Trailer Packs Plenty Of Car Action, Answers Questions From Year-Old Article

When the world's top bodyguard is assigned to guard a professional hitman, the two must start working together in order to survive multiple gunfights and of course, car chases.
Now that's what we call a fun storyline. This upcoming movie, starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek is scheduled to hit theaters on August 18th, with plenty of humor and action hidden up its sleeve.
What we have here is the second official trailer for the flick, however the first trailer didn't feature quite as many chase scenes and car stunts as this one. Speaking of car stunts, remember this story from last summer about a Porsche Cayenne pushing a Smart Fortwo into a canal?
It's now evident that one of our readers got it right when saying that they were filming a chase scene for The Hitman's Bodyguard. Back when that footage was first show, we had no idea what film this was, let alone who was starring in it or why that Cayenne was in such a hurry.