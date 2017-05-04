The Internet Is Angry With This Biker Who Chased Old Lady For Cutting Him Off

Yesterday we showed you a clip of a biker calmly speaking with an elderly woman that cut him off and nearly caused a collision. The clip below could not be more different.
The scenario is largely the same. The motorcycle rider in question, who appears to be riding a Yamaha R6, approaches an intersection where an elderly woman carefully begins to pass through traffic to make a left turn.
She pokes the nose of her car out into traffic to assess the road conditions and immediately applies the brakes when she sees the biker, avoiding a potential collision. The motorcyclist didn’t see things that way and furiously chased down the woman to give her a piece of his mind, all while speeding without a care in the world.
His volley of abuse directed towards the driver has appropriately been met by condemnation from the internet, with YouTube users furiously downvoting his video. Serves him right.