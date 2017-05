The Internet Is Angry With This Biker Who Chased Old Lady For Cutting Him Off

VIDEO

Yesterday we showed you a clip of a biker calmly speaking with an elderly woman that cut him off and nearly caused a collision. The clip below could not be more different.The scenario is largely the same. The motorcycle rider in question, who appears to be riding a Yamaha R6, approaches an intersection where an elderly woman carefully begins to pass through traffic to make a left turn.She pokes the nose of her car out into traffic to assess the road conditions and immediately applies the brakes when she sees the biker, avoiding a potential collision. The motorcyclist didn’t see things that way and furiously chased down the woman to give her a piece of his mind, all while speeding without a care in the world.His volley of abuse directed towards the driver has appropriately been met by condemnation from the internet, with YouTube users furiously downvoting his video. Serves him right.