The Lamborghini Huracan Performante Is Tear-Jerkingly Good

From the moment Lamborghini was purchased by the Volkswagen Group in 1998, people have complained that modern-day Lambos simply aren’t as special as those prior to VW’s takeover. They couldn’t be more wrong.
In an industry where fuel efficiency and emissions targets are drastically altering how manufacturers build high-performance cars, Lamborghini is continuing to stick to its guns by producing naturally-aspirated vehicles that may be behind in terms of technology but are class leading in terms of emotion, panache and theatre.
Car Throttle recently headed to Imola to drive the company’s latest and greatest supercar, the Huracan Performante, and it was so special that it actually brought the reviewer to tears.
Having looked at other recent reviews of the Performante, the consensus seems pretty clear that Lamborghini has knocked it out of the park with its latest model and in our eyes, it makes the Aventador S seem rather irrelevant.
