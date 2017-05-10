The Last Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Is Up For Sale

It seems like an eternity has passed since Rolls-Royce introduced the Phantom family. And maybe it has, in the relative terms of automotive life-cycles: the sedan was launched in 2003, the coupe in 2008, and the convertible just before in 2007. But production has now come to an end, and the final cabriolet has surfaced on the open market.
Listed for sale at the Seven Car Lounge in Saudi Arabia is the very last Phantom Drophead Coupe – still fresh from the factory in Goodwood that's now, in its absence, retooling to produce the Phantom's eventual successor.
The “Last of Last” edition features a white and turquoise treatment with a brushed aluminum grille, hood, and windshield surround. The interior is done up to match in white leather with turquoise accents and carbon-fiber trim (that we doubt makes the big cabrio any lighter). It's said to have been inspired by the Riva Aquarama speedboat, but does without the teak rear deck that's given so many DHCs a yachting spirit.
Still factory fresh, there's not a single mile listed on this ultimate droptop, and you can bet it'll command a hefty premium over the $500k base price. Of course you could save a bundle by ordering up a new Dawn for about $330k, but then, of course, buying a Rolls-Royce was never about saving money.