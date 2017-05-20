The World Needs A New Maserati Hypercar And It Needs It Now

According to some sources claiming to be in the know, Maserati is developing a new hypercar based around the LaFerrari.
While we’d love to see such a car come to fruition, it has been over three years since the LaFerrari debuted and we have yet to even see a Maserati test mule being developed, leaving us rather doubtful a new MC12 will be released. But if the company is planning a future creation to knock your socks off, we want it to look exactly like the hypercar pictured.
Designed by Randy Hjelm for his senior thesis, this crazy car has been designed as the ultimate vehicle for arguably the world’s best football/soccer player, Lionel Messi.
The car’s exterior is so extreme, so aggressive and so in-your-face that it makes even the most outlandish Lamborghinis look tame. The front is characterized by a low-slung bumper and bonnet as well as a set of headlights barely 10-inch from the ground. Other mind-blowing elements include the open-cockpit design, the flat underbody, a rear-wing stretching between the wheel arches like the Aston Martin Valkyrie, and a set of stealthy black wheels.
As insane as this car is, there’s no chance we’ll see anything like it hit the production line. After all, it would struggle to pass a single regulation. If only Maserati took a leaf out of Lamborghini’s book and made something like this for the track…