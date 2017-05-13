These 10 Exotics Have The Craziest Wraps Imaginable

On May 12th, the ninth annual goldRush Rally kicked off in the United States and dozens of participants have had their exotics wrapped in some of the most outrageous designs we’ve ever laid eyes on.
The cars featured below are a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, Jaguar F-Type V8 S Convertible, two Porsche 911 GT3 RSs, a ‘regular’ GT3, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, two McLaren 12Cs, a Lamborghini Huracan and a McLaren 570S.
While the Veyron Super Sport is the most expensive of the lot, its wrap is the subtlest and simply adds some stickers and blue and red accents to the black and white hypercar. Among the brightest are the F-Type with its eye-catching pink and purple design, the Lego-style Gulf Racing wrap of the Aventador and the ‘Tie Dye’ 12C.
Of all 10, our favorite would have to be the green, purple and black Martini Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
If you could have one of the cars from the gallery below, which would it be?