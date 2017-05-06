These Are 2017's Best Selling Cars And Trucks In The U.S.
The Ford F-Series' domination of the sales chart continues as the truck was the top selling vehicle in the United States for the month of April.
While sales were down compared to last year, Ford still managed to sell 70,657 F-Series vehicles. Ram truck sales clocked in at 43,321 units, while Chevrolet Silverado sales were down nearly 20 percent to 40,154 units.
Crossovers had a strong showing last month as the Honda CR-V registered 32,671 sales which put it slightly ahead of the 31,757 sales recorded by the Toyota RAV4.
Rounding out the top ten models are the Toyota Camry, Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Nissan Rogue, and Honda Accord.
The year-to-date sales chart doesn't look radically different as the top three spots were once again claimed by the Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram lineup. However, Ram's strong showing last month helped the brand to close the sales gap with the Silverado as the two trucks are now separated by 6,101 units.
Likewise, the Nissan Rogue and Honda CR-V are in a close battle to claim the title as the topping selling crossover. With last month's sales factored in, the Rogue has a 2,079 unit lead over its Japanese rival.
Check out the full list, compiled by Reuters, below.