These Are The Driving Modes That Transform The New BMW M5

The first official details and images of the 2018 BMW M5 surfaced yesterday and beyond the headline-grabbing 'over-600hp' V8, it is the revised chassis and drivetrain that really distinguishes the new model from its predecessors.
As the videos below detail, the Bavarian carmaker has equipped the F90 M5 with a bespoke xDrive all-wheel drive system. However, before you get too distraught, it’s worth mentioning that the super sedan has three different driving modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and most importantly 2WD.
Yep, with a quick selection through the M5’s infotainment system, it can be turned into a drifting machine that sends every last horsepower to the rear wheels, allowing drivers to get sideways to their hearts content. This setup is similar to the dedicated drift mode of the new Mercedes-AMG E63 S.
The 2018 M5 will hit the market later this year and if early indications prove accurate, it will be one of the best vehicle’s ever conceived by the M division.