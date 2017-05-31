Thief Steals Autotrader Editor's Mercedes ML55 AMG, Ditches It After Search Goes Viral

Earlier this month, we featured a video by Autotrader's Tyler Hoover which highlighted the Mercedes ML55 AMG that he bought for just $3,500.
He recently purchased a new vehicle, though, so he decided to prepare to sell the ML55 AMG by getting it detailed at a local shop. This is where things took a bad turn, as the detailer did a full interior shampoo and left the car running with the heater on to dry it out faster. The car was apparently stolen from the shop at that time and set in motion a strange series of events.
Hoover only had liability coverage on the Mercedes, so he set out on a desperate mission to try to locate the car himself after contacting the police. This turned out to be a fruitless endeavor, so he launched a "Find Hoovie's Mercedes" Facebook page and contacted local television stations.
The latter move paid off, as the local ABC affiliate used the story as its lead during the 10 o'clock news. The attention sparked a flurry of activity and Hoover was contacted by a woman who had seen his Mercedes posted on someone's Facebook page.
The two looked for the car that night but didn't have any luck. The woman continued looking the next day and eventually came across Hoover's Mercedes. She contacted the police, but they had to break off the search after a short chase, which reportedly hit speeds up to 80 mph (128 km/h).
The driver was eventually arrested on an unrelated charge, but apparently didn't give up any information about the ML. However, the police eventually found the Mercedes a few days later. The thief had driven the car into the woods in an attempt to hide it. This resulted in the damage to the paint and front bumper, but at least Hoover will get his Mercedes back.