This 1233 HP Mk2 VW Golf Will Blow Your Mind

We first introduced you to this 1,233 hp, Mk2 VW Golf in November last year when it ran an 8.69 second quarter mile.
Fast forward seven months and this sleeper hot hatch is still rocketing down the drag strip and leaving hypercar’s in its wake.
During its most recent outing, the Boba Motoring Golf accelerated down the quarter mile in 8.67 seconds at 281 km/h and to fully appreciate those speeds, you have to ride inside with the driver as he unleashes this Golf’s truly frightening acceleration abilities.
In its most recent run, the car sprinted from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds, went from 100-200 km/h (62-124 mph) in only 2.9 seconds and 200-280 km/h (124-173 mph) in 3.4 seconds. The tuning shop behind this wild creation says that unhinged, it will top out at over 350 km/h (217 mph).
Perhaps the most remarkable thing about this Golf is that it looks totally stock, both inside and out, with the only clues of its performance being the drag tires.