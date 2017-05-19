2017 Panamera Turbo Thinks It Can Outrun A CTS-V

While there's not much between these two in an off-the-line drag race to 100 km/h (62 mph), this particular event featured a rolling start and a long runway.
It's true that more power and torque generally means a faster car (unless it's too heavy), but never is that more true than when you're doing a rolling start and you need to rely more on power as opposed to how quickly can your car's electronic brain can "think it" off the line.
For the 2017 Panamera Turbo, such a sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) would take 3.8 seconds (3.6 if you've got the Sport Chrono Pack), whereas the Cadillac CTS-V can do it in 3.7 sec.
The latter does indeed have more muscle at 650 PS (640 HP) and 855 Nm (630 lb-ft) of torque. The Panamera Turbo on the other hand makes do with 550 PS (540 HP) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) - it will also top out at 306 km/h (190 mph), which is less than what the Caddy will do (320 km/h / 198 mph).
That being said, is this a blowout? Yes and no. Check it out and you'll see what we mean.