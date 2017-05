2017 Panamera Turbo Thinks It Can Outrun A CTS-V

VIDEO

While there's not much between these two in an off-the-line drag race to 100 km/h (62 mph), this particular event featured a rolling start and a long runway.It's true that more power and torque generally means a faster car (unless it's too heavy), but never is that more true than when you're doing a rolling start and you need to rely more on power as opposed to how quickly can your car's electronic brain can "think it" off the line.For the 2017 Panamera Turbo , such a sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) would take 3.8 seconds (3.6 if you've got the Sport Chrono Pack), whereas the Cadillac CTS-V can do it in 3.7 sec.The latter does indeed have more muscle at 650 PS (640 HP) and 855 Nm (630 lb-ft) of torque. The Panamera Turbo on the other hand makes do with 550 PS (540 HP) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) - it will also top out at 306 km/h (190 mph), which is less than what the Caddy will do (320 km/h / 198 mph).That being said, is this a blowout? Yes and no. Check it out and you'll see what we mean.