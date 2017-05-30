This BMW M6 Is What Dom Toretto Would Drive If He Liked Imports

Even though NOS isn't as big anymore, it will still come in handy if all you want to do is race in a straight line.
Take this E63 BMW M6 for example. Instead of a twin turbo setup (which is more popular now), it's got a compressor and a Nitrous Oxide injection system, helping it burn fuel at a much higher rate than normal.
In total, it puts down 900 horses, which will definitely win you some races as long as you get off the line well enough and put all the power down properly.
According to the description, this M6 hit a top speed of 273,13 km/h (roughly 170 mph) during a RACE 1000 event in Germany, over a distance of half a mile (0.8 km).
On top of that, it also sounds pretty good when accelerating, but we'll let you be the judge of that.