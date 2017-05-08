This Could Be The Best-Looking Modern Lamborghini We've Ever Seen

Lamborghinis have a habit of looking pretty hot. Their often retina-searing paintjobs tend to accentuate their dramatic lines. But this one is an entirely more elegant affair, and to our eyes, it could very well be the most handsome we've ever seen.
What you're looking at is an Aventador, of course – but not just any Aventador. This is a Miura Homage edition, one of just 50 made to celebrate a half-century since the launch of the company's most iconic and groundbreaking model.
The Miura Homage edition was done up by Sant'Agata's Ad Personam department with two-tone color schemes inspired by the original. It also featured matte metallic wheels (20 inches up front, 21 in the back) to match the lower bodywork, and a specially finished interior.
Only 50 examples were made, and most that we've seen wear suitably eye-catching color combinations. This one is more elegant, though.
Distinguished by a deep blue and silver paintjob with an adobe and black leather interior, it takes a rather different approach than the red and gold, black and gold, or bright green and silver examples we've seen to date. Perhaps more Bugatti in approach than Lamborghini, but we dig it.
With only 100 miles on the odometer, it's in factory-fresh condition. The dealership in Newport Beach, California, is asking $499,990 for it, which represents a roughly $100k premium over what the manufacturer charges for a base Aventador coupe these days. But then, considering its scarcity, this special edition will likely hold its value better – and even appreciate in value – in the long run. Plus it looks awesome.