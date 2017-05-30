This Delicious 1965 Ford Crew Cab Is Icon’s Latest Masterpiece

You don’t have to be a pickup guy to admire the work of Icon 4x4 on this 1965 Ford Crew Cab.
The latest member of Icon’s Reformer series started its life as a beat-up Ford pickup truck before being stripped and subjected to a very extensive surgery in order to offer modern functionality combined with its great classic design.
Some hardcore Ford purists might cringe once they found out what’s hiding underneath the perfectly restored skin of this Crew Cab but we can’t win them all.
Icon took the chassis and diesel powertrain out of a 2006 Dodge Ram 3500, gave it a good clean and a nice update before bolting it under the modified body of the Ford which sounds like a huge over-simplification of what this builder really did.
If you want to geek out on this hugely interesting build, get ready for listening Jonathan Ward talking about everything, from beltline trims to interior lights and from beefed-up suspension parts to modding the original body in order to fit with its new chassis.