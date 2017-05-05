This Ferrari Could Be The World's Most Expensive Car

Following the death of flea-market magnate Preston Henn this week, there’s a potential that his most prized car and potentially, the world’s most valuable, could cross the auction block.
Since taking possession of his 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale chassis 06886 in 1970, Henn insisted that he would never sell it and true to his word, he never did. According to many enthusiasts, the bright yellow Ferrari could be the first car to ever sell for in excess of $100 million, as reported by Bloomberg. But why is it so expensive? Well, there’s a number of reasons.
For starters, Henn’s 275 GTB/C Speciale is one of just three vehicles produced as the successor to the almighty 250 GTO. Based around the road-going 275 GTB, Henn’s Speciale was the only one of three to see any kind of racing action and claimed victory in the GT class at the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Beneath the stunning bodywork, the car is powered by a 3.3-liter V12 engine with dry-sump lubrication and outfitted with six Weber carburettors from the Ferrari 250 LM. It delivers about 330 hp and includes independent rear suspension and a rear transaxle gearbox.
In 2014, one of the other three 275 GTB/C Speciale’s fetched $26.4 million at auction. However, that car didn’t have any racing pedigree. According to a friend of Henn, he got an offer from a Japanese collector for the car sitting between 35 and 40 million euros about 10 years ago but Henn refused to part ways with his pride and joy.
It’s not yet known what will happen to Henn’s Ferrari now that he has passed but Autoweek says he had a provision in his will to keep the car displayed in his shop in Florida.