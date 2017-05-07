This Green '66 Shelby GT350-H Is A Rare Rent-A-Racer

Few Mustangs – new or old – drum up the kind of enthusiasm that a Shelby does. And there's a real peach of an example coming up for auction soon.
It's a 1966 Shelby GT350-H – the model known in its day (as it is still) as the Rent-A-Racer. Built for Hertz, the GT350-H was a potent pony car you could rent from your local agency and drive to your heart's content... sorta like the ubiquitous rental Mustangs you see today, but with the muscle to match.
The GT350-H packed a 289 cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8, albeit mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. It was otherwise every bit the Shelby, through and through. And after Hertz was done with them, the manufacturer refurbished them all and sold them publicly on the open market.
Ford and Shelby built about 1,000 of these in 1966, and the vast majority came in black with gold stripes. This was one of just 59 made in Ivy Green, which makes it that much more special. It's been well cared for and remains highly original, and is set to hit the auction block at Barrett-Jackson's upcoming Northeast event at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut next month. BJ has handled a good ten of these GT350-Hs in the past decade or so, and each has sold for between $100,000 and $200,000 – so don't be surprised to see this sell somewhere in that range as well.