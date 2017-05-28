This Is The F1 Powertrain Of The Mercedes-AMG Project One

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the powertrain and underpinnings of the Project One hybrid hypercar at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, offering the world its first taste of the radical performance car.
As we know, sitting at the heart of the Project One is a Formula 1-derived 1.6-liter V6 engine that uses various components used in recent F1 seasons. Coupled to the V6 is a turbocharger that is joined by an electric motor designed to ensure the turbo can instantly provide maximum boost whenever needed.
The Project One also uses two electric motors to drive the front wheels and a third motor connected to the crankshaft that provides extra grunt to the rear. It is reported that power for the combustion engine will sit at around 730 hp, combined power will easily exceed 1,000 hp and that a thermal efficiency of 43 per cent has been achieved.
Mercedes says the F1 engine revs to 11,000 rpm, a fair bit less than the 14,500 rpm of current F1 cars but in a class of its own for production cars. Compared to an F1 car, idle speed has been reduced from 4,000 rpm to 2,000 rpm and each engine will require a full rebuild after 50,000 km.
Elsewhere, the hybrid hypercar will use advanced multi-link suspension front and rear and has a large carbon fiber roof scoop to cool the powertrain.
Just 275 examples are bound for the production line, each priced at 2.25 million euro excluding tax. The car will be sold solely in left-hand drive and be unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show.