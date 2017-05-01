This Is How Υou Detail A Filthy 200,000 Mile Car

Every car deserves a little tender loving care from time to time and this 200k-mile Subaru Forester certainly could use some after spending nearly a year without getting washed at all.
There are a lot of things you could do to keep your car in a good-looking condition but let’s face it, not everyone cares to preserve the aesthetics of their rides.
However, you would be surprised though by what can be restored by a pro-detailer, and this video is all about this.
Gears and Gasoline took their filthy Subaru Forester camera car to a professional to detail it, and the process of doing so shows everyone how you can take care or restore a faded paintjob and get rid of these annoying swirl marks that make a car look tired and old.
There is something greatly satisfying in watching a beater car being cleaned and polished, especially when it’s a professional detailer doing all the work, just like in the video linked below.