This Lamborghini Diablo GTR Is The Devil's Own Track Toy

Hard as it may be to fathom in today's industry, Lamborghini kept the Diablo in production for twelve long years. Over that span of time, the model evolved considerably. And this right here is the ultimate iteration of the breed.
The Diablo GTR was presented at the Bologna Motor Show (just into town from the factory on the outskirts in Sant'Agata) in 1999 – less than two years before the line would be replaced entirely replaced by the Murcielago.
It was based on the Diablo GT, but upgraded to track specification. The 6.0-liter V12 engine was massaged to 590 horsepower (over 100 more than the original); the aero kit, suspension, brakes, and rolling stock were upgraded; the interior was stripped out; and all manner of track-specific equipment was fitted. Even the bodywork was recrafted from carbon fiber.
Depending on gearing, it could hit 60 in 3.5 seconds on its way to 211 mph. It was, in short, faster and more powerful than the Murcielago that replaced it, and far more exclusive.
Only 30 examples were planned, but another ten were reportedly made – their owners invited to race them in the precursor to today's Super Trofeo series. This one was the 22nd made, and is listed for sale by Formula Automobile in Allerod, Denmark. The price is only available on request, but you can bet it'll eclipse the $310,000 that the factory originally charged for these back in 2000.