This Peugeot Concept Was Designed For The Year 2030

Have you ever wondered what French crossovers will look like in a decade or so from now? One designer sees them as having on-board drones, an adjustable chassis and an interactive interior.
Meet the Peugeot PASSIO Concept, drawn up by Hanchang Liu. It's supposed to represent the future of EV & autonomous driving. The on-board drone isn't exactly groundbreaking these days, nor is the concept of an adjustable chassis or an interior focused towards autonomous driving.
The drone is supposed to be useful in finding alternative routes when going off-road, or when picking up supplies, and is embedded in the PASSIO's roof, while featuring some Peugeot styling of its own.
Inside, there's even a small table plus a rounded-sofa style seating arrangement, which makes this concept look more like a large luxury speedboat than an automobile from a comfort perspective.
We have our doubts that we're just 13 years away from something like this becoming reality. On the other hand, some may argue that many were skeptical about vehicles like the Tesla Model X too, 13 years before it came out, so who knows what the near future holds for us.