This Renault Clio RS Had A Really Bad Track Day

As far as Nurburgring accidents go, this one is among the roughest we've seen lately, although the driver walked out of the car seemingly unharmed.
Due to only having one camera angle to work with, we don't have a great look at the moment that Renault Clio RS started veering towards the grass, but as far as we can tell, it was driver error.
What we can be certain of is the fact that once it got onto the grass, its momentum carried it across the track and straight into the deformable barrier.
The impact was so severe, it sent the little Renault spinning into the air, flipping over a few times before landing on its wheels, which along with the driver being able to walk out on his own two feet, was probably the only positive thing we can take away from this incident.
Also, it was nice to see so many drivers pulling over to help, despite the fact that getting out of their cars on that particular part of the track wasn't exactly the safest thing to do.