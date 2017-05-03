This Study Will Make You Want A Jaguar Le Mans Prototype

Although Jaguar claimed an historic last victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1990, the British carmaker quit the sport a few years later and hasn’t returned to prototype racing since.
Nevertheless, ambitious designed Serdar Soyal has imagined a futuristic Jaguar Le Mans prototype in the ongoing Michelin Design Challenge and it looks seriously impressive.
Baptized the Jaguar SS-107, Soyal’s creation has been designed as an entrant in the world’s most famous endurance race for the year 2030 and would mark the 107th iteration of the event.
The front of the SS-107 incorporates a bold fascia with a distinctive twin splitter design and a set of slim vertical headlights incorporated into the wheel arches. As with modern-day Le Mans prototypes, the car has a small cockpit with a central driving position. Elsewhere, the SS-107 has wheel covers to improve its aerodynamics and a shark fin stretching from the roof scoop to the rear wing.
The front fascia of the car is seriously menacing to look at but it is perhaps the rear that is the most in-your-face. The upper segment of the rear bumper juts out and is then connected to a pair of aero elements directly behind the rear wheels. Other cool touches include a triangular-shaped rain light and exhausts that exit right behind the cockpit.