This Tracked Bentley Is Ready To Take You To Your Alpine Lodge

Bentley engineered the Bentayga from the get-go to perform as well off the road as on. That's no mean feat, but one at which the Brits have proven themselves particularly adept. This rendering, though, takes things even further.
Envisioned by Rain Prisk, this fantastical image shows what Crewe's sport-ute would look like if it were beefed up even more for off-road duty – especially for scaling snow-capped mountains.
Aside from the tracks, it's also wearing a useful roof rack and auxiliary lighting for illuminating the hors-piste areas it's envisioned to crawl. Of course with all those modifications, it wouldn't be cracking no 200 miles per hour or challenging Porsches on the track, but it could be just what the proverbial doctor ordered for getting to that remote mountaintop lodge instead of a snowcat or helicopter.
Of course, while not entirely impossible, this vehicle doesn't actually exist. But then, we can't speak for you, but we don't have a remote alpine lodge we need to get to anyway.