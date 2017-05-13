This Truck Conversion Doesn't Bond Well With Genesis' Luxury Image

If you ever looked a Hyundai Genesis and thought it'd make a great pickup, you're in luck as one has just popped up on Craigslist.
Located in Arizona, this automotive oddity blends a luxury sedan with a custom truck bed constructed out of diamond plate aluminum panels.
According to the poster, the car was involved in an accident when it had 1,365 miles (2,196 km) on it and most of the damage occurred in the rear. Instead of having it fixed or scrapped, the owner went in a completely different direction and decided to create this monstrosity.
Unsurprisingly, the car has a salvage title and a whole host of issues including an inoperative parking brake, a non-functional audio system, and a gas gauge that doesn't work. The check engine light is also on indicating there could be some gremlins under the hood.
On the bright side, the car is equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 420 hp (425 PS). The owner goes on to state the "reduced weight adds to the performance and the drivability seems to have improved with the shorter overall length."
The owner is looking to get $16,500 for the truck and says he has "invested far more than the asking price." That seems a little steep but the car originally stickered for at least $51,500 and the buyer will receive all the parts that were removed in the conversion process.