This Vision Of The Upcoming Lotus SUV Is Quite Promising

The long-awaited Lotus SUV is still four to five years away from launching but if these renderings from Angelo Polo Gallardo even slightly resemble the finished product, we'd be very interested.
Considering how far away the vehicle is from hitting the streets, it’s impossible to determine what it will look like. Despite that, the designer has taken a number of familiar Lotus design elements and combined them into a sporty and compact SUV that could be slightly smaller than the Audi Q2 and sold exclusively as a three-door.
Looking beyond the windshield and side windows which have been painted over, the rest of the so-called Lotus ‘Evolve’ adopts an aggressive shape that is angled steeply towards a relatively low-front end. Character lines on the doors stretch up from above the front wheel arches, past the small side windows and through to the B-pillars.
Other noteworthy design elements include angular headlights and taillights, a set of large wheels and a familiar green and yellow paint scheme.
The British automaker has yet to give the model the thumbs up for production but when it does, it seems inevitable that it’ll be one of the lightweight and most sporty crossovers on the market.