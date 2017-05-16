Thoughts On Sonoma Green Audi RS5 Coupe?

If you're about to order yourself a brand new Audi RS5, opting for a custom color like Sonomagrün Metallic might just help people notice your super-car even more.
Yes, performance-wise, the Audi RS5 is a supercar, but before we get into the numbers, let's not brush over some of the features found on this particular model.
Aside from the exterior, which sort of reminds us of British Racing Green, this RS5 also boasts Fine Nappa leather RS sports seats, with the optional honeycomb contrast stitching - which is found on the door panels and center console as well.
There's also carbon fiber and Alcantara inside, which always help make an interior feel more sporty. Speaking of which, premium coupes don't get much quicker than the 2017 Audi RS5.
Its newly developed 2.9-liter bi-turbo V6 engine produces 450 PS (443 HP) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque, allowing you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.9 seconds.
You can also max out at 280 km/h (174 mph) as long as you go for the optional Dynamic package.