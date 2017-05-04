Three Dead And Many Injured After Jeep Crashes At Mass Auto Auction

Three people have been killed and at least 10 injured after a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee accelerated at a crowded indoor auto auction in Billerica, Massachusetts.
At the time of the accident, a male auction employee in his 70s was behind the wheel of the SUV when it mowed down a killed one man and two women, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
The accident happened when hundreds of people were inside the building inspecting the vehicles at the Lynnway Auto Auction and according to Fox 25 Boston, investigators believe the man in his 70s may have mistaken the accelerator pedal for the brake after suffering a medical emergency. This has yet to be confirmed.
Speaking to WCVB-TV, auction employee Woody Tuttle said that people were standing between the cars on auction when the Jeep lurched forward.
“I heard a screeching of tires. In avoiding the cars, whoever was driving this vehicle hit several people."
District Attorney Marian Ryan revealed during a press conference that at least two people struck by the SUV had been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and most others suffered injuries to the back, legs and torso.
Witnesses say elderly man behind wheel of Jeep that slammed into group of people...was taken away in ambulance. Injuries & fatalities #wbz pic.twitter.com/NvKpt26ptW— Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) May 3, 2017
Authorities will give an update on the fatal Billerica incident shortly. Watch live here: https://t.co/XhKgkcYOTR pic.twitter.com/rO5M2TfdRt— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) May 3, 2017