Timo Glock Takes New BMW M5 To Its Limits On Track

For most, the 2018 BMW M5 will be way too fast to fully explore its performance potential on public roads let alone on a racetrack.
Fortunately, there are some who can take the super sedan to its limits and among them is professional racer Timo Glock.
During the vehicle's development, Glock jumped behind the wheel of a prototype alongside the head of development of M Automobiles, Dirk Hacker, and experienced all of the car's driving modes including the all important rear-wheel drive setting that turns the M5 into an absolute hooligan.
Allowing the new car to seamlessly switch between 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD settings is the overhauled all-wheel drive system that combines an Active M Differential and the so-called “central intelligence unit” that provides integrated control of longitudinal and lateral dynamics.
Power for the vehicle comes courtesy of a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine delivering 592 hp and over 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, allowing the car to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds.