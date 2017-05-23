Tiny Honda S600 Has A Gigantic Turbo And 1,200HP

Cars don't get much crazier than this heavily modified Honda S600, with a giant turbo sticking out of the hood, and a massive 1,200 horsepower Supra 2JZ engine beneath.
Making it required some heavy engineering from its owner, who stripped out the interior, fitted a racing seat, a roll cage, and changed just about every part underneath it.
Before calling it a day, the exterior received a makeover too along with an eye-catching license plate, this tiny monster was finally done. It can cover a quarter mile in less than 8 seconds, at over 190mph (305km/h), which makes it more faster than a Bugatti Chiron.
Once its owner puts his right foot down, the front end of the car goes airborne, while the rear is covered in a haze of tire smoke, but as soon as it gets the necessary grip, it goes like the wind.
But you don't have to take our word for it, as the video posted below shows the Honda S600 in action, at the Sydney Dragway in Australia, where it put on quite a show, in the Modified 10.5 class, against other highly powerful machines.