Tiny XC20 On The Cards As Volvo's Audi Q2 Rival

Volvo is pondering creating an entry-level small crossover dubbed the XC20 targeted directly at the Audi Q2.
We first heard about the Swedish company’s plans to introduce a 20-series range of models last month and while recently speaking with Autocar, Volvo’s head of research and development, Henrik Green, specifically said an XC20 could see the light of day.
“It’s not a problem to have an XC20. The CMA platform can be made smaller,” he said, referring to the Compact Modular Architecture being developed to underpin the XC40 and next-gen V40.
The Audi Q2 is currently the only premium model in the small crossover segment and it seems apparent that Volvo is wasting no time in joining its German foe.
No timeline has been given for when we might see the XC20 launched by Green did say that the firm’s upcoming 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine could be used by any vehicle in Volvo’s range, including the XC20 where it’ll deliver in excess of 150 hp in its performance guise.
Note: Volvo 40.1 Concept pictured