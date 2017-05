Toddler Miraculously Survives Being Run Over By Two SUVs

VIDEO

A toddler has miraculously escaped being crushed by two SUVs after wondering onto a road in southwest China last week.Footage from the scene shows the 2-year-old girl in the country’s Sichuan province running across the road before she is hit by a white Toyota Land Cruiser which proceeds to drive directly over her Remarkably, the girl comes out of the ordeal unscathed before a second SUV drives over her, also narrowly missing crushing her to death.According to local Xichang police officer Guo Wei, the first driver was unable to see the toddler because of a blind spot.“The distance between the toddler and the second car was too short to spot the kid. As a result, the two cars ran over the kid,” he said.Parents and guardians be warned, never leave your child unattended near a road.