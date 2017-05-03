Toddler Miraculously Survives Being Run Over By Two SUVs

A toddler has miraculously escaped being crushed by two SUVs after wondering onto a road in southwest China last week.
Footage from the scene shows the 2-year-old girl in the country’s Sichuan province running across the road before she is hit by a white Toyota Land Cruiser which proceeds to drive directly over her.
Remarkably, the girl comes out of the ordeal unscathed before a second SUV drives over her, also narrowly missing crushing her to death.
According to local Xichang police officer Guo Wei, the first driver was unable to see the toddler because of a blind spot.
“The distance between the toddler and the second car was too short to spot the kid. As a result, the two cars ran over the kid,” he said.
Parents and guardians be warned, never leave your child unattended near a road.