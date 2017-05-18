Tom Cruise Performs Sick Stunt In E28 5-Series On MI:6 Set

It seems that Tom Cruise and BMW are at it again, this time on the set of Mission Impossible 6 where the American actor was spotted earlier this month performing a car stunt on the streets of Paris.
Unlike with MI:5, in this latest installment of the popular movie franchise, Cruise is going to apparently helm this old E28 BMW 5-Series, as opposed to something like the BMW M3 utilized during his last go-around as superspy Ethan Hunt.
As of right now, we don't know anything about the plot of the new movie, except for the fact that Cruise returns as Hunt, Simon Pegg as Benji, Ving Rhames as Luther, Alec Baldwin as Hunley, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, and that Henry Cavill will make his MI debut.
What we do know is that Tom Cruise is still up to his old tricks when it comes to driving like a mad man on movie sets, and this stunt more than proves his skill, as well as how sturdy that old 5er is, certainly courtesy of the Mission Impossible stunt crew.