TopCar Shows Off All-White Interior For Armoured Mercedes GLE Guard

If you're in need of an armored Mercedes-Benz, asking TopCar Design for help means hitting two birds with one stone.
In other words, you get both safety as well as a custom styling, which this Mercedes-Benz GLE Guard demonstrates here with its all-white leather interior and ultra-thick windows.
The tuner will even provide you with unique wood, crocodile leather and even 24K gold trimmings if you want to enjoy your stay as much as possible in a car that also features protective elements and bulletproof glass, which is visible in some of the images.
This isn't the first heavily customized GLE Guard interior we've seen by the way. In fact, back in December TopCar came out with this Lime Green & Brown interior for the Inferno kit-wearing armored GLE.
The white however really stands out and is above and beyond anything we've ever seen from them - and we've seen some white & black combos before, such as this one on a GLE Coupe.