TopCar Stinger GTR Is Middle Earth's Most Loud 911

A few weeks ago, TopCar teased us with this 991.2 Stinger GTR gen 2 project from New Zealand, which at the time was 90 per cent complete.
Now, we can see the final product, which also boasts massive dual-tone black and yellow wheels to go with its equally colorful exterior. Of course, the carbon fiber bits, such as the custom bonnet, front and rear bumpers, side skirts and intakes, help with the contrast as well.
Upon request, TopCar engineers will also fit your Stinger GTR gen 2 911 with more advanced brake and exhaust systems, while increasing engine output to as much as 750 horses, which make for a clear performance advantage over your stock Turbo S.
Either way, in terms of looks, good or bad, no one will ever say that this Porsche doesn't stand out. Even next to a Lamborghini Huracan, this bright yellow and black German supercar will make it difficult for you to look away.
Color choice aside, TopCar's 911 does look more aggressive, and those GT3 RS style ducts definitely help.