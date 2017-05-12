TopCar Teases Nearly-Complete 991 Stinger GTR Gen.2 Cabrio
| By Sergiu Tudose
This wonderfully aggressive 991.2 Stinger GTR hails all the way from New Zealand, where it will probably never, ever go unnoticed.
The Russian tuner says that the car is 90% ready and indeed it does appear to be missing a few badges and markings on the exterior. Speaking of which, this being the Stinger GTR Gen.2 package, it adds multiple carbon fiber bits, such as a new hood, front & rear bumpers, side skirts and air intakes on the side wings.
All the components are made from vacuum-formed carbon fiber in order to save weight, though if that's not enough, customers can also let TopCar upgrade the brakes, exhaust system as well as engine output.
The largest power output currently available courtesy of TopCar is 750 horses, which should make your Gen.2 Stinger GTR considerably quicker than any stock Turbo S.
Aesthetically though, if we would be allowed to add anything extra on this yellow model, it would be carbon fiber mirror covers in order to better round out the black & yellow theme.
