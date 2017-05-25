Touring's Bringing Ferruccio's Own Lamborghini 350 GT To Villa d'Este

With only 120 examples made, the Lamborghini 350 GT remains a rare beast indeed. But even in such exclusive company, some stand out as more special than others.
This particular one used to be Ferruccio Lamborghini's own car, driven by the company's founder and used for testing purposes.
Where other 350 GTs housed 3.5-liter V12s, #265 was fitted with the upgraded 4.0-liter unit that would later be slotted into the enhanced 400 GT. The transmission and differential were beefed up as well, resulting in a unique version of Lamborghini's very first sports car.
This one was later sold to an American owner whose plans to transform it were thankfully aborted. Upon the current owner's discovery of the #265's history, he sent it back to Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera in Milan – which had originally designed and crafted the 350 GT's bodywork – for a full restoration.
With the process now complete, Touring is preparing to display this historic Lambo at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este this year, along with a rare Allemano-bodied 1962 Maserrati 5000 GT that underwent a similar restoration. The two make for a rather stunning pair, so even if you're not so privileged to be attending the Lake Como classic car show this year, you can check them out in the gallery below.