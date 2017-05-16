Toyota GT86 Club Series Orange Edition Goes On Sale In UK From £28,800

Toyota are keeping the GT86 competitive by launching the Orange Edition in UK, which follows in the footsteps of a similar version that debuted in Japan six months ago.
Part of the 'Club Series', which celebrates the brand's motorsport heritage with limited editions of the two-door coupe, the Toyota GT86 Orange Edition goes on sale now at UK dealers, with prices starting from £28,800 ($37,167) with a stick shift, and £30,270 ($39,064) with the six-speed automatic transmission.
As you might have guessed already, this GT86 comes finished in a triple-coat Solar Orange, with metallic black details applied to the side mirror casings, and rear spoiler tips. The Anthracite 17-inch alloy wheels contribute to its special flair and round up the list of exterior visual updates.
Inside, the sports seats are dressed in black leather and Alcantara, with contrast orange stitching, and black suede with matching stitching for the dashboard and door panel trims. Other features include the heated front seats, aluminum pedals, and Toyota Touch 2 multimedia system, with DAB Radio, and Bluetooth.
The Toyota GT86 Club Series Orange Edition is also equipped with a limited slip differential, and performance brake discs and pads, and uses the same 2.0-liter boxer engine as the rest of the lineup, rated at 197hp.