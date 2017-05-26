Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Others To Develop Japan's Hydrogen Infrastructure

Eleven different Japanese companies, including Toyota, Nissan and Honda will collaborate to improve the nation’s hydrogen infrastructure.
The companies recently signed a memorandum of understanding on collaboration to build hydrogen stations throughout Japan. Beyond the aforementioned carmakers, those involved also include Tokyo Gas, Toho Has, the Development Bank of Japan and JXTG Nippion Oil & Energy.
The Japanese government wants to see the number of hydrogen fuel stations increase from the current 90 to 160 locations by 2020. Additionally, it wants to have 40,000 hydrogen vehicles on its streets by the turn of the decade.
A key reason why the deployment of hydrogen vehicles has been so slow is because of the limited infrastructure supporting them. Honda has sold just 245 Clarity models in Japan while Toyota only shifted 1,034 examples of its Mirai in 2016. Japan is pushing hard to change this.