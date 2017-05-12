Toyota Launches Wide Accessory Range For The C-HR

The new Toyota C-HR now gets a wide range of accessories, enabling customers to further personalize their new SUV.
Toyota says that it’s the widest range of accessories they’ve ever offered for one of their models, giving countless opportunities for personalization, from multi-colored exterior accents to ski racks and integrated iPad entertainment systems.
There are 20 accessory packs available to order now for new cars in the UK and more than 200 individual items offered to existing C-HR owners.
By using Toyota UK’s new car configurator, people can build their C-HR by selecting all of their desirable options, with each choice shown on the car so they can visualize the results.
The new accessory range is divided into four segments: Style, Protection, Technology and Lifestyle. The Style category includes features like different colored accents and trims on the bodywork, 17 and 18-inch alloy wheels in a range of finishes, front side and rear underruns and side steps or bars.
Protection options include parking sensors, boot liner, rubber mats, mud flaps and a bumper protector. Technology features rear-seat iPad or DVD systems and an upgrade to the Toyota Touch 2 multimedia system to provide navigation functions.
Those looking for added practicality and versatility can look into the Lifestyle accessories which include things like towbar systems, roof boxes and racks, and tailor-made carriers for bikes, skis and snowboards.