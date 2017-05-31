Toyota Locks In TJ Cruiser Trademark

Toyota has filed a trademark for the name TJ Cruiser and there’s a chance it could be adopted by the production-spec FT-4X Concept.
The trademark, filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office is for use on “Automobiles and structural parts thereof” and would nicely act as an affordable alternative to the FJ Cruiser recently killed off.
Compared to the FJ Cruiser, Toyota designed the FT-4X to attract the attention of millennials by combining some level of ruggedness with a retro design and a number of nifty design features, including a rear hatch which can open in two different ways (vertically and horizontally).
At the vehicle’s New York Auto Show premiere, Toyota said it had no intention of bringing the concept to the market but it could become a rather popular addition to its family and would certainly match Toyota’s insistence to stop building “boring” cars.