Toyota Looking At Aluminum To Meet Fuel Economy Standards

Toyota’s North American chief executive has revealed that the Japanese carmaker is looking at lightweight materials in order to meet tightening fuel economy standards.
Speaking at an event about Toyota’s expansion of its research and development center in York Township, Jim Lentz said that aluminum is of serious interest for the company.
“We have to look at many, different ways to improve fuel economy. So, obviously, we will be looking at more and more ways to use lightweight materials like aluminum in future products,” Lentz said.
Toyota’s vice president in charge of purchasing and supplier engineering, Robert Young, expanded on this by saying that creating body parts from aluminum will be quite easy. The challenge, he said, will be incorporating the lightweight material into future platform components.
Increasing its use of aluminum won’t come cheap for Toyota however. It is reported that President Trump is considering tariffs and other measures on aluminum and steel not made in the U.S, reports Autonews.