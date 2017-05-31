Toyota X-Claim Limited Edition Completes The Aygo Family In UK

| |

British consumers on the lookout for a new city car can now go ahead an order the Toyota Aygo X-Claim.

Available with either a 5-speed manual gearbox, or an automated manual transmission, from £14,195 ($18,225) and £14,895 ($19,125), respectively, in the United Kingdom, the limited edition comes in just 350 examples.

All of them feature a White Flash body, with contrasting Burgundy decals, a Bordeaux red electric retracting canvas roof, gloss black inserts in the front bumper, and 15" alloys, with Burgundy-edged center caps.

A similar color combo has been applied to different parts of the cabin, where the instrument panel has a Burgundy finish, with white air vent surrounds and upper door trims, plus Burgundy inserts in the Vogue black leather seats and carpet mat edging.

Claiming the Toyota Aygo X-Claim's range-topping status is the equipment list, which includes standard 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reversing camera, automatic air conditioning, dusk-sensing headlamps, and front fog lamps.

As for alternatives to the Aygo, we can count the likes of the Volkswagen Up!, Seat Mii, and Skoda Citigo, among others.

PHOTO GALLERY

Categories

Recommended