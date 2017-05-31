Toyota X-Claim Limited Edition Completes The Aygo Family In UK

British consumers on the lookout for a new city car can now go ahead an order the Toyota Aygo X-Claim.
Available with either a 5-speed manual gearbox, or an automated manual transmission, from £14,195 ($18,225) and £14,895 ($19,125), respectively, in the United Kingdom, the limited edition comes in just 350 examples.
All of them feature a White Flash body, with contrasting Burgundy decals, a Bordeaux red electric retracting canvas roof, gloss black inserts in the front bumper, and 15" alloys, with Burgundy-edged center caps.
A similar color combo has been applied to different parts of the cabin, where the instrument panel has a Burgundy finish, with white air vent surrounds and upper door trims, plus Burgundy inserts in the Vogue black leather seats and carpet mat edging.
Claiming the Toyota Aygo X-Claim's range-topping status is the equipment list, which includes standard 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reversing camera, automatic air conditioning, dusk-sensing headlamps, and front fog lamps.
As for alternatives to the Aygo, we can count the likes of the Volkswagen Up!, Seat Mii, and Skoda Citigo, among others.