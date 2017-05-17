Trafic SpaceClass Is Renault's Idea Of A High-End Shuttle

Renault have released the new Trafic SpaceClass, a high-end version of the van aimed at professional and private customers.
Set to debut during the 2017 Cannes International Film Festival on May 17, it features a chrome grille, painted bumpers, SpaceClass logos on the front wings, gloss black details, 17-inch alloy wheels, and an exclusive Comet Grey launch paint.
With room for up to 9 people inside, and with a modular design of the second- and third-row of seats, which enables over 50 different configurations, the Trafic SpaceClass has a "class-leading spaciousness and comfort", as Renault says.
Exclusive leather upholstery, individual LED reading lamps air conditioning, and dark-tinted rear windows are some of the features that should be appreciated by passengers, but the van can also be transformed into a mobile office, with a removable central tablet and pivoting seats, by ordering the 'Signature Pack' variant. No matter what flavor is selected, all versions benefit from 220V and USB sockets.
Front-seat occupants will notice the distinctive looking dashboard, chrome and gloss-black inserts, plenty of storage compartments, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and either the MediaNav Evolution or the R-Link Evo infotainment systems.
Renault will launch the new Trafic SpaceClass this September, in selected European markets, with pricing to be announced close to that date.