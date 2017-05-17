Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer 4 Is Most Action-Packed Yet

The latest trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight is centered more around Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg's character), rather than Optimus Prime.
What this means is that aside from the sword and gunfights involving the Autobots and the Decepticons, we also get more driving scenes, featuring Bumblebee.
This is obviously a good thing for fans of the franchise who mostly tune in to see the Autobots live up to their names and transform into automobiles, preferably fast ones that look great during chase sequences.
As for the plot of Michael Bay's final Transformers flick, it's about humans and Transformers being at war, Optimus Prime getting in trouble and of course "the hunted will become heroes, heroes will become villains."
Transformers: The Last Knight is scheduled to arrive in theaters worldwide on June 21st.