Tuned BMW M2s Orchestrate A Custom Exhaust Battle

What we have here is a revving symphony conducted by a 'Voodoo Ride' BMW M2, fitted with a decatted Akrapovic exhaust, and a PP-Performance M2 with a straight-piped Fi Exhaust system.
In regards to power, the M2 with the "Voodoo" stickers is working with an ECU upgrade from RaceChip, producing over 400 HP, whereas the other Bimmer packs a stage 2 upgrade from PP-Performance, putting down around 450 horses.
This video, however, isn't about speed or acceleration in any way, but about noise, which these two M2s pack plenty of.
You'll learn which exhaust is which around the 1 minute 10 second mark. As far as we can tell, the Akrapovic system isn't as loud as the Fi Exhaust system, which sounds more throaty and seems to pack a few extra crackles and pops.
Which one of these two setups would you rather have on your M2?