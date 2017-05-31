Tuned Megane 3 RS With 350HP Doesn’t Give A Whoop About New Model

Renault may have a new Megane RS out (sort of), but its predecessor is not willing to leave the stage just yet.
And we're not talking about a stock model, but a tuned example, signed by PP Performance, which could pose a threat for the most powerful hot hatches out there.
The guys from AutoTopNL, whom you may remember from taking a 720hp McLaren 570GT out for a fast run a few days ago, have done a similar thing with the high-performance French compact hatch.
It now puts out 350hp, obtained by tuning the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, according to the description of the video and sports a few visual updates on the outside and a stripped out cabin with a pair of bucket seats for the front occupants and a roll cage, among others.
An Akrapovic exhaust system helps it make all the right sounds, too, and though it might be too much for some when it comes to every day use, it sure delivers the goods when it comes to driving thrills.