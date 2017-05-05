TVR Says It Has Over 400 Orders For New Griffith

Shortly after it was revealed that TVR’s first new model could be dubbed the Griffith, Road & Track has learned that customers have been lining up for the new model.
As a matter of fact, it is reported that after TVR showed potential customers a prototype in March, it secured over 400 orders for the British-born sports car, a respectable feat given that the vehicle’s launch is behind the original schedule.
When TVR unveils the new Griffith to the world in September, it will be underpinned by a carbon fiber chassis built through Gordon Murray’s innovative iStream manufacturing process.
As with TVR models of yesteryear, the new vehicle will be lightweight, hardcore and powered by a V8 engine. That engine will be a naturally-aspirated, dry-sump unit produced by Cosworth sending power exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.