TVR's Upcoming Sports Car Could Be Called The Griffith

We haven't heard much from TVR lately but a recent trademark filing suggests the company's first new model could wear the familiar Griffith moniker.
Set to be unveiled in September, the all-new sports car would be the third-generation model to wear the Griffith name. However, Autocar is reporting several other names are still under consideration but the Griffith moniker remains a "strong contender."
TVR has been pretty good at keeping details under wraps but the automaker has already confirmed the model will be a traditional British sports car with a "breathtaking appearance."
Power will be provided by a naturally aspirated, dry-sump V8 engine produced by Cosworth. It will send power to the rear wheels via a manual transmission. There's no word on performance specifications as of yet but the company promises the two-seat coupe and convertible will have plenty of power while still offering "incredible value for money."
The sports car will be built using Gordon Murray’s iStream manufacturing process which will enable the company to build an affordable carbon fiber chassis. The car will be built in South Wales and TVR is already accepting deposits.