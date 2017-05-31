Twin-Turbo 'General Lee' 2,300 HP Dodge Viper Will Beat You All Day Long

When it comes to racing against the very best in a straight line, matching up against twin turbo supercars is about hardest thing you can do, unless you're also running a similar setup.
Thankfully, every single race that took place at this event involving this twin turbo "General Lee" Dodge Viper, also included worthy opponents, ranging from a Nissan GT-R to a Corvette in Round 1, another twin turbo Viper in Round 2, a TT Huracan in the semi-final and a TT Gallardo Superleggera in the final.
Predictably, the Viper obliterated its competition early on, although found it a bit harder going up against the twin turbo Lamborghinis.
What really impressed us was how consistent the car was in pretty much all of its runs, crossing the line while doing roughly 190 mph (305 km/h).
In the end, there wasn't much that could stand in its way, despite that last Lambo getting off to a great start.